Today looks mostly cloudy with warmer mid 70s as south winds kick up 10-15 mph boosting the humidity.

Showers return overnight tonight with rain through the weekend.

It looks like more rain Sunday compared to Saturday with heavier amounts targeting areas from I-10 northward.

A warm front lifting up over us lingers in Georgia this weekend with showers into Monday morning.

Rain clears out Monday with a cold evening in the 50s for the Bengals game with the Jags.