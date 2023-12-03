Gray Sunday with passing showers

We warm up into the upper 70s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Rain showers will be around through the late afternoon before fading this evening.

Record rainfall yesterday at the JAX airport totaled 1.33 inches and Baker County had over 4 inches. Today’s rain is not expected to be as heavy staying under a half inch. The bulk of the showers end this afternoon and no rain is expected until next Sunday.

Drier conditions move in late tonight as a cold front pushes through. Tomorrow we reach the 70s and stay cloudy but temps drop in the 50s early tomorrow night.