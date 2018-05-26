State of Emergency declared in Florida for Subtropical Storm Alberto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Governor Rick Scott issued Executive Order 18-150 declaring a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties as the state continues to monitor and prepare for Subtropical Storm Alberto. By declaring this state of emergency, Governor Scott is ensuring that state and local government has ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for this storm.

Governor Scott said, “As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring.

“If any Florida family doesn’t have an emergency preparedness plan, now is the time to act. Remember, the track of these storms can change without notice. Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted – everyone in our state must be prepared. I encourage every Floridian to visit FloridaDisaster.org and get your plan before this storm hits so you can keep your family safe. We will continue to provide updates to Florida’s residents and visitors and do everything to prepare for and respond to this storm.”

Subtropical Storm Alberto continues to move northward into the Eastern Gulf Coast. The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season is already pushing high winds and heavy rainfall into portions of South Mexico, Western Cuba and South and Central Florida as of Saturday morning.

Locally, clouds are developing as the northern bands of Alberto are reaching into the First Coast. Northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia will remain for Saturday, but by Sunday morning heavy bands of rains will arrive and are expected to last throughout the holiday weekend. Areas along the Gulf Coast may receive 6 inches of rain while the Jacksonville metro area is can expect to receive between 2-4 inches as the storms skirts pass the Florida penisula.

Alberto is expected to move northward and slightly to the east today, the turn to the northwest on Sunday. The center of Alberto is expected to move near the western tip of Cuba today, track across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday night through Monday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast

in the watch area Monday night.

Alberto is expected to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday night and approach the Mississippi-Louisiana coastline late Monday or early Tuesday.

The storm is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with isolated totals of 25 inches across the western Cuba. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible across the Florida Keys and southern and southwestern Florida. Heavy rain will likely begin to affect the central Gulf Coast region and the southeastern United States later this weekend and continue into early next week. Flooding potential will increase across this region early next week as Alberto is forecast to slow down after it moves inland.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Cuba today. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the United States watch area beginning on Sunday.

Also, swells generated by Alberto are affecting portions of the coast of eastern Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Hazardous surf conditions are likely to develop along much of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast through the weekend.

EXPLAINER: Why is Alberto only subtropical?

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday met with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas to discuss the possible impact from Alberto. Scott urged Floridians to watch the weather closely and make storm preparations. Scott directed that the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and alerted all appropriate state agencies to monitor the storm closely.

A hotel owner in Panama City Beach, Florida, told the Panama City News Herald that her family’s five hotels are normally full on Memorial Day weekend. But Julie Hilton said people are canceling because of the weather and room reservations are down about 20 percent.

