Autumn like mornings and summer-like afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hope you didn't blink but cause our very brief taste of Fall, on the first day of Autumn, is almost over as summer is about to make another real comeback. Yep, here come the 90s, again.

The past few mornings have been absolutely delightful as coolish morning temperatures have started in the 60s. Very nice.

And appropriate too! Monday was the first day of Autumn.

It was brief, but nice! The cool down is here Tuesday morning.

Yet, here we go again, as hot-dry air comes swinging back our way. Did I mention it will be hot-dry?

Yes, we will have highs in the 90s but the humidity will not add too much to the feel-like temperatures. Only threats of rain may come from a weak and dying cool front that will sag into South Georgia. Once there, we will see a handful of showers there on Wednesday afternoon and evening. And then into the Jacksonville area on Thursday. But only a few showers or sprinkles.

Planning something for the weekend?

Try the beach or the backyard as the summer-like temperatures will begin to abate and be closer to normal, normal high is 86°.

Next 10 days

