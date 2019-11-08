Friday night umbrellas and jackets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here come the rains again! Chilly, drizzly and very breezy evening. Not a good way to get into the weekend...

Drizzle is developing right now and it will be heaviest south of Jacksonville. Roads will be slick and overall it will be a nasty finish to today. These damp conditions will last all the way through midnight tonight. Might be best to just remain indoors with a good movie.

But hang in there, all is not lost on the weekend as skies rapidly clear out Saturday morning and before you know it, chilly mornings will turn into pleasant, sunny afternoons. This evening, our temperatures will continue to slowly trail off into the 50s. If you do head out, layer up for the wind and chill and umbrella from the drizzle and rains.

Mostly drizzle and light rain, the chances of rain this evening is very high.

Temps slowly roll over... Chilly night.

Saturday: A cooler start with upper 30s to 40s across southeast Georgia, upper 40s to 50s for northeast Florida, upper 50s to low 60s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies with open window friendly highs. A chilly start to the day with lows in the upper 30s to 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida, upper 50s to low 60s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind NNE 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day looks awesome!

