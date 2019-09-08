Sunny, hot and dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Hot, Hot, Hot. No rain, no clouds, little humidity, little breeze. Look for more skyrocketing temps today with 8 hours at 90 or higher. Some of us on the Westside will see a second day at 100!



As you break a sweat tailgating the temperatures soar to 97° in the stadium for the Jags game with blazing sun pushing the heat index to 103-107°.



Temps will top out around 90 at the beaches before the sea breeze pushes inland after 12 pm only to reach the river by 5:30 pm (Good boating).



More dry heat Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.



Tuesday only isolated showers or storms may develop west of I-95 with increasing easterly flow and moisture.



Everything I said in the first sentence changes Thursday with the approach of a tropical wave Friday. It is set to boost easterly winds and showers.



