Hurricane center expects new depression to be tropical storm this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 10 has formed far out in the Atlantic on Tuesday morning.

After the system, which is 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands, reached maximum sustained winds of 35 mph at 11 a.m., the NHC issued its first advisory. The system was moving west-northwest at 12 mph and rapidly strengthening.

It is forecast to become a tropical storm -- likely to be called Imelda -- on Tuesday afternoon and a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island on Friday morning.

The NHC forecast path does not extend past Sunday, when the hurricane would enter the Caribbean.

Elsewhere in the tropics

Hurricane Humberto is posing a stronger threat to Bermuda. It is still more than 500 miles from the island on Tuesday, with top sustained winds of 100 mph. Forecasters said Bermuda could get tropical storm force winds Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorena formed off Mexico's Pacific Coast, where forecasters predicted heavy rains and flooding by Thursday, likely without reaching hurricane force.

Lorena had top winds of 40 mph Tuesday and was centered about 295 miles south-southeast of Zihuatanejo, moving northwest at 15 mph.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.