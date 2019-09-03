Reminder: Stay off beaches, out of water as Dorian approaches

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. - Stay out of the water. Stay off the beaches.

Despite the advice given repeatedly since the weekend, Jacksonville's beaches saw a steady parade of visitors Tuesday.

Capt. John Phillips, with Atlantic Beach Ocean Rescue, said that Hurricane Dorian preparation has been nonstop. And, despite the mandatory evacuations, spectators were out all day. That's not an ideal situation.

"We have had a busy morning, we've had a busy week," Phillips said. "Right now, we are trying to keep the people out of the water from swimming."

Phillips said that crews understand that people are curious about the storm and the sites along the beaches as the elements of Dorian begin moving along the coastline. But the mandatory evacuation doesn't mean that officials aren't staying busy out there.

Heavy equipment was all over the beach Tuesday as tractors and bulldozers shored up spots along the dunes and piled up over beach access paths Tuesday to keep potential storm surge out of the streets and people's homes. Phillips said that one of the constants that officials have had to deal with is getting people out of the water.

"Swimmers in the water, people see them in the water, and they're reporting it to 911 as somebody as in distress, being swept by the current," Phillips said. "So, we'll go down, assess the situation. Multiple times, we've had to respond to swimmers in the water."

And every one of those times, that's meant first responders having to track down those reports and get swimmers out of the ocean. Phillips said that no one has needed rescue, but that it still means resources being dispatched there.

