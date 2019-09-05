Flagler Beach pier closed during structural inspection after Dorian

Sightseers watch waves crash against the pier in Flagler Beach, Fla., as Hurricane Dorian made its way off the coast Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler Beach pier was closed Thursday, but is expected to reopen Friday, after Hurricane Dorian crept north off the East Coast of Florida, officials said.

The iconic pier was left standing despite being battered Wednesday by Dorian, but structural engineers from Mott MacDonald were called to inspect the pier, the Flagler Beach Police Department said Thursday morning in a Facebook post.

According to police, once engineers give their approval, the pier will be reopened to the public. Flagler Beach officials told News4Jax on Thursday afternoon that the engineers were wrapping up the inspection of the pier. The city manager said things looked good and it's expected the pier will reopen Friday

"We, like you, can't wait for the pier to re-open and we sincerely appreciate your patience!" the Police Department said.

No extraordinary debris pickup: 228 miles of roadway, 35 bridges inspected

The Public Works Department by Thursday morning had assessed all 228 miles of roadway in unincorporated Flagler County and inspected its 35 bridges for structural integrity. The Florida Department of Transportation inspected both bridges to the barrier island in an abundance of caution.

"We were very lucky," said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. "We had only three downed trees -- Old Haw Creek, Old Kings Road North and County Road 205 -- and those have already been cleared."

There will be no extraordinary debris pickup in unincorporated Flagler County. Waste Pro, the county's contractor, will pick up yard waste on Saturday.

Garbage collection returned to normal service Thursday. Residents on the Monday/Thursday schedule will have their garbage collected on Thursday. Residents on the Tuesday/Friday schedule will have their garbage collected Friday.

Garbage collection guidelines:

Garbage is picked up twice a week, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on scheduled collection days. Items for collection must be placed curbside in a neat and orderly manner. All garbage and small or loose items must be placed in garbage cans or tied in plastic garbage bags.

Bulk pickup (furniture / large items) is normally scheduled on the second scheduled pickup day of the week. Construction and demolition material is not considered bulk and will not be picked up by Waste Pro. All residents will need to dispose of this type of material at their own expense.

White goods such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, hot water heaters, etc., should be placed at curbside and allow three to five days for pick up. Call Waste Pro at 386-586-0800 to make arrangements.

Yard waste is picked up once a week on a non-garbage day. Yard waste does not need to be bound, tied or containerized in any manner; however, there is a limit to the amount of yard waste that can be placed at the curb each week.

Any yard waste pile that is larger than 4 cubic yards (3 feet high, by 3 feet wide, by 12 feet long), or contains any material that is longer than 5 feet in length or 6 inches in diameter, will need to be picked by a separate truck. There are additional costs associated with pickups of this nature and these costs will be paid directly to Waste Pro by the resident.

