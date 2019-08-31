Florida Navy helicopter squadrons set to evacuate ahead of storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic has ordered aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport to set Sortie Condition Alpha and evacuate on Sunday as Hurricane Dorian heads toward Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Seven squadrons assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic will begin hurricane evacuation locations throughout Navy Regions Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Additionally, squadrons will move aircraft unable to evacuate inside hangars for the duration of the storm. Sortie Condition Alpha indicates destructive weather conditions are expected within 24 hours and initiates the execution for all ships and squadrons able to get underway.

More than 70 aircraft from the following squadrons are expected to evacuate: the "Jaguars" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60, the "Spartans" of HSM-70, the "Proud Warriors" of HSM-72 and the "Swamp Foxes" of HSM-74 will depart NAS Jacksonville.

Additionally, the "Airwolves" of HSM-40, the "Grandmasters" of HSM-46, and the "Vipers" of HSM-48 will depart NS Mayport.

On Friday, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11 ordered 36 aircraft at NAS Jacksonville evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian. Six squadrons relocated to locations through Navy Regions Southeast and Mid-Atlantic to ensure the safety of personnel and the aircraft.

