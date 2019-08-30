Jacksonville breweries, company offer drinking water ahead of Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Seeing empty shelves everywhere? Well, one company and two Jacksonville breweries are offering free drinking water.

To help with hurricane preparedness, Wicked Barley Brewing Company on Baymeadows Road is giving away free, filtered drinking water.

Deirdre Powell's got plenty of full water jugs to help her family prepare for Hurricane Dorian. She was among about 100 people who Wicked Barley said had stopped by as of Thursday to take advantage of the filtered water from its on-site well.

"I think it's very helpful, especially when all the shelves are empty," Powell said.

Because of the opportunity, Powell said she will return to visit Wicked Barley after the storm is long gone. It's a great marketing tool for the brewery, but even more important, Wickey Barley said, is the help it's giving to the community.

"We've even had people bring in peanut butter containers," said Mason Leasure, lead brewer at Wicked Barley. "If it's got a top on it, we'll fill it up for you."

All you have to do is show up with your own containers and Wicked Barley will fill them for free.

Times and dates:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

Legacy Ale Works on Old St. Augustine Road is opening its doors to those looking for water.

Bring a jug, can or gallon container and Legacy Ale Works will fill it free of charge.

Times and dates:

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

CGC Water/Kinetico, located at 2181 Saint Johns Bluff Road South, is also helping Jacksonville residents who are in need of water ahead of Dorian.

Again, you need to bring your own containers to fill water. The limit is 15 gallons per family.

Times and dates:

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

