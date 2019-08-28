Hurricane supplies flying off the shelves at Jacksonville-area stores

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - As Dorian looms closer and the forecast gets more menacing, people in Northeast Florida are starting to head to hardware and grocery stores to stock up on hurricane supplies, including gas cans, flashlights, batteries, tarps and water.

It has been all hands on deck at the Ace Hardware in Neptune Beach, where employees have been working around the clock to make sure supplies are on the shelves. That's why they continue to order more for coming days. On Wednesday, a steady stream of people was coming through to make sure they are prepared for whatever Dorian may bring.

"I'm hoping we don't get it," said customer Marilyn Stucki. "I've been in this area 65 years. I'm from South Florida."

But just in case, shoppers don't want to be left in the dark -- literally.

"I have a generator and I’m getting petty of gas and getting prepared for the storm," customer Jonathan McCance said.

Employees are working overtime to keep up with the demand.

"We try to overstock on those things so we can be ready," Ace Hardware co-owner Steve Proctor said.

Proctor has been rush ordering extra shipments of the essentials.

"(It's a) very challenging time. Watched the news at 11 o'clock last night and went, 'Oh no.' Got on the internet and placed a large additional order for hurricane supplies," he said.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, shelves were empty in water aisle at the Walmart at Beach and Hodges boulevards.

On Wednesday, a viewer sent News4Jax a photo of people piling up cases of water at the Sam's Club in Oakleaf. Other photos showed Walmart and Publix stores that were nearly out of water. Area Winn-Dixie stores were also running through water and nonperishable food.

People who News4Jax spoke with Wednesday weren't panicking, but they were definitely preparing.

"The way they have it tracking now, it could be coming this way," McCance said. "And I’m going to make sure I’m ready."

At the Ace Hardware in Neptune Beach, generators were also selling very quickly, with only a couple left on the shelves as of Wednesday afternoon. Managers said they have ordered dozens more and customers can preorder one, prepay for it and it will arrive by Friday.

