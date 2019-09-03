JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a shift in Hurricane Dorian's predicted path that now has the cone of concern moving just off the Jacksonville coast, the threat is still very real as Hurricane Warnings for the Florida coast have been extended north to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Overnight, Dorian weakened to a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph, but it remained almost stationary as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

It was centered 35 miles northeast of Freeport -- roughly the same distance from the city as at 9 a.m. Monday. Hurricane-force winds extended out as far as 45 mph in some directions.

At 7 a.m., Dorian was about 110 miles east northeast of West Palm Beach with a minimum central pressure of 952 mb.

A turn toward the north is forecast by late Tuesday, with a northeastward motion forecast to begin by Wednesday night, according to NOAA.

"The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Friday," NOAA forecasters wrote.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the Eastern Seaboard, bringing the possibility of life-threatening storm-surge flooding even if the storm's heart stays offshore, as forecast. Several large airports announced closures and many flights were canceled for Monday and Tuesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued north of Ponte Vedra Beach to Altamaha Sound in Georgia as the major cyclone was spinning 105 miles east of West Palm Beach. The Tropical Storm Warning includes Camden, Duval, Glynn, and Nassau counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within the area within the next 36 hours. A Hurricane Warning means hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours.

A Hurricane Watch continues north from the St. Johns-Duval County line to the South Santee River in South Carolina. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

WHAT TO WATCH: Predicted local impacts of Hurricane Dorian

Here's what we could feel as far as winds Wednesday afternoon:

The forecast path of the storm shows Dorian staying just offshore of Florida's East Coast and moving closest to Jacksonville -- about 90 to 115 miles offshore -- around noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 3. That proximity would bring tropical-storm-force winds to the broad stroke of the area and potentially hurricane-force gusts along the coast for St. Johns and Flagler counties.

The primary concerns will be wind gusts up to 65 mph at the beach, coastal flooding and erosion, flooding related to strong northerly winds, and 3-6 inches of rain in our coastal areas.

If Dorian tracked offshore of Jacksonville as the current track suggests, here would be the possible impacts:

Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until the storm passes. Tides are already running up to 2 feet above normal.

Tuesday will be generally breezy with brief, yet intense downpours.

Swells from the approaching system will grow as it nears, causing potentially life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Many beaches will be closed the next few days.

If the hurricane remains along the coast, coastal flooding erosion will be likely.

Coastal areas could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, while areas west of the St. Johns River only receive 2-4 inches in some places.

Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian came to a catastrophic daylong halt over the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water that lapped into the second floors of buildings, trapped people in attics and drowned the Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet of water. At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said.

Winds and rain continued to pound the northwest islands, sending people fleeing the floodwaters from one shelter to another.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.