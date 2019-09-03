Parts of Nassau County under evacuation orders before Dorian

YULEE, Fla. - Although Hurricane Dorian has weakened significantly since Labor Day, people living in coastal and low-lying areas of Nassau County remain under evacuation orders as authorities prepare for the storm.

The county's emergency management department ordered evacuations for Zones A, C and F starting Monday. The county has already closed off its beach access points at Peters Point, Scotts Road and American Beach. As part of their preparations, officials have also opened shelters for those who live within the evacuation zones, as well as those in mobile homes and trailers.

WATCH: Shelters in Nassau County open

Zones A, C & F include Franklintown, American Beach, Amelia City, Amelia Island, Fernandina Beach, the Intracoastal, areas along the Back River and Nassau River and other low-lying areas throughout the county. Baptist Medical Center Nassau transferred patients to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

To see exactly where your address appears with the evacuation zones overlay on the property appraiser's detailed Nassau County map, go to the maps website, click on "Map Layers" at the top of the page, check the Public Safety box and the Evacuation Zones box in the menu that pops up, then use the "Search By" feature to select "Address" and enter your street address.

Shelter available in Nassau County In light of Hurricane Dorian, Nassau County has opened two shelters for people seeking a place to stay. Reminder, if you're bringing pets, you must provide vaccination records, food and water. You'll also need to bring a photo of you and your pet, photo ID and any supplies you may need: A special-needs shelter at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School at 1 Flashes Avenue in Hilliard.

A general population, pet-friendly shelter at Callahan Middle School at 450121 Old Dixie Highway in Callahan.

In addition, the Nassau County Detention Center is open to registered sex offenders and predators seeking shelter.

Appy Acres in Hilliard will be accepting horses, small ruminants, etc. at their facility at 25101 County Road 121. According to Emergency Management, animal control will also have a livestock trailer with them at Hilliard Middle/Senior High School in case it's needed for transport. Call 904-583-1321 or visit Appy Acres for more information.

As of Tuesday, Hurricane Dorian was a Category 2 storm packing winds of 110 mph and stronger gusts as it moves 2 mph toward the northwest. The forecast path would put Dorian off the coast of Northeast Florida by Wednesday afternoon. Coastal areas could get 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with sustained winds between 30 and 40 mph. The impacts would be reduced for inland areas.

"It's going to be a coastal storm, so we're anticipating a coastal impact from what they're calling these life-threatening waves, or the surge," said Dave Richardson, spokesperson for Nassau County Emergency Management. "And rain, of course."

Perhaps the biggest question on most people's minds, whether they're under evacuation orders or plan to shelter in place, is focused on when the county's bridges would close – particularly the Shave Bridge. The bridge, which links the rest of the county to Amelia Island, would close if sustained wind speeds reached 40 mph. There's currently no timetable for a closure, though.

Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nassau County Emergency Management said residents should expect longer than usual delays along State Road 200 when evacuating because of ongoing construction. In addition, Pages Dairy Road, as an alternate route, is prone to flooding along Lofton Creek. Residents should remain especially alert to all media, including @NassauEM on Twitter.

"The other problem up here is coming off that bridge, State Road 200 is under heavy construction and there are numerous places where there could be standing water," Richardson said.

The county was offering sand and sandbags to residents and business owners looking to shore up their homes and storefronts. Unfortunately, the county has already given out all 51,000 of its sandbags and distributed 1,550 tons of sand. Besides that, hardware stores may have supplies available for those who still need to make preparations around their own property.

Emergency management staff can be reached during normal business hours by calling 904-548-0900. More information can be found at nassaufl-em.com. If you haven't already, click here to sign up now for the Alert Nassau Citizen Alerts.

For those needing transport to shelters please call 904-548-0900. pic.twitter.com/jGDEeVxtKI — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.