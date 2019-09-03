Power out? JEA crews won't be out in winds over 40 mph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once any potential dangers have passed after Hurricane Dorian has made its way along Florida's East Coast, JEA crews will roll out to assess power outages, but only if sustained wind speeds are under 40 mph.

When weather reports indicate conditions are favorable, JEA says it will immediately enter the restoration phase of emergency operations. First, it will begin assessing its facilities, making repairs to power plants, transmission lines and substations if neccessary.

Once JEA has made those critical repairs, it will enter its second phase of restoration and begin accepting outage reports from individual customers.

Crews will begin making repairs by electric circuits, and priority will be given to repairs that will restore power to the greatest number of customers.

When repairs are made to all major circuits, JEA will begin targeting isolated outages. The utility will continue until all customers have their power restored.

