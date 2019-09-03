Predicted timeline and local impact for Hurricane Dorian

NOAA via Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian creeps up Florida's Atlantic Coast with Category 2 strength, parts of Northeast Florida should expect to begin seeing the storm's direct impact Wednesday morning, but the worst of it could start to clear out by Wednesday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for an area stretching from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach. Once a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian weakened Tuesday morning as sustained winds fell to 110 miles per hour with stronger gusts reported.

While local weather has been relatively quiet with some showers here and there, winds are predicted to pick up for coastal counties as the day goes on.

Forecasters predict Northeast Florida will see the heaviest impacts from the northern edge of the storm in Flagler and St. Johns counties by 5 to 11 a.m. Wednesday with heavy rain and wind continuing into the evening. That would be closer to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those living in Duval and Nassau counties.

By and large, the forecast rainfall totals remain the same as Monday. Coastal areas should expect to see 3 to 6 inches, while inland areas are predicted to get between 2 to 4 inches. Storm surge for waterfront areas could range from 1 to 6 feet with the beaches potentially getting the higher end of that.

The center of Hurricane Dorian is expected to be over 100 miles away from the coast of Duval County at its nearest approach, which will help to confine the strongest winds and rain to coastal locations. There will be a sharp drop in rainfall amounts and wind farther inland. The storm will remain a Category 2 as it moves away from Northeast Florida between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. However, this timing will be the most critical for flooding and storm surges for flood-prone areas.

We can expect to feel the winds and rain through 8 p.m. Wednesday with gradual weather improvements in St. Johns and Flagler counties as a northwest wind begins to help push ocean waters back out. As Dorian picks up speed and heads northward, the wind and rain will quickly subside Wednesday night with skies expected to clear on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.