SNAP customers to receive early benefits in September due to Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In an effort to help families as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian, the federal government has approved the release of September food assistance benefits to all 67 counties included in the Florida governor's state of emergency.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers who were scheduled to receive their benefits between Sep. 1 and Sep. 14 are now able to access their funds starting Aug. 31 at noon.

The Department of Agriculture noted this is an early release of regular benefits, not a distribution of additional funds.

Dorian is expected to become a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm before blowing ashore in Florida on Tuesday.

