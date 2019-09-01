All major school districts in greater Jacksonville closing for Hurricane Dorian

A school district in Indiana spent $47,000 installing stop arm cameras on all of its buses this summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Hurricane Dorian growing ever stronger and appearing set to menace the entire east coast of Florida over the next few days, most Northeast Florida school districts have announced closures on Tuesday and many also on Wednesday.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, Putnam and Union counties have all announced they remain closed at least through Tuesday. Bradford, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties schools will also be closed Wednesday. Union County will remain closed Thursday, as well.

All campuses of The Bolles School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. All classes and after school activities are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday for the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Trinity Christian Academy is canceling all events and activities for Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition, all offices will be closed Monday through Wednesday. Providence School and Providence Preschool will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian.

For more detailed information on closures, visit their websites or Facebook pages

Southeast Georgia schools are also planning to feel the effects of Dorian this week. The Glynn County School System said all schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Any impact of the storm in greater Jacksonville is not likely to be felt until late Tuesday or Wednesday, but many beaches communities are beginning evacuations.

Colleges and universities in Florida are also making plans based on the storm.

We're gathering that information from our local districts and schools, and we'll compile it here as we hear from them.

Florida's universities, colleges closing due to Dorian

Preparing for Hurricane Dorian, several Florida state universities and colleges will be closed in the coming days.

The University of North Florida is canceling all classes, student activities and offices through Wednesday. UNF also encourages all residential students to begin leaving campus, if they have a safe place to travel to and stay. For those students who remain on campus, residential housing will remain open and the Osprey Cafe will continue to operate on normal schedule until further notice. If conditions worsen, UNF will ensure that all remaining students are taken care of and moved to a safe location on campus. UNF's Crisis Management Team will continue to monitor the situation very closely, and plans to send its next update Monday morning.

Flagler College is canceling classes Monday through Wednesday for Hurricane Dorian. Flagler expects to resume classes and normal operations Thursday unless otherwise notified.

Jacksonville University has decided to cancel classes Friday afternoon to allow everyone adequate time to make necessary preparations. The university will remain closed on Tuesday.

The University of Florida in Gainesville is closing its campus and canceling classes Tuesday. An announcement regarding whether campus will be closed and classes canceled on Wednesday will be forthcoming when a decision is made. Campus will remain open on a normal holiday schedule for Monday, including facilities such as the Reitz Student Union, RecSports, libraries, etc. P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School is also closed Tuesday and operating on the same schedule as the University of Florida.

Santa Fe College will be closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Dorian. This includes all educational centers, online classes, the library and the SF Teaching Zoo. As the track and timing of the storm continue to change, college administrators are evaluating the impact on the college and community.

Traditionally attended by upwards of 1,000 local juniors and seniors, College Night, hosted by Santa Fe College has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Tuesday evening.

All Florida State College at Jacksonville campuses and centers will be closed Saturday through Wednesday. In addition, all faculty and administrative offices will also be closed Saturday through Tuesday. Campuses and centers are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

Edward Waters College canceled classes as of noon Friday and will remain closed through Tuesday.

Saint Leo University's Mayport Education Office is closed and classes are canceled. Click here for updates regarding reopening.

St. Johns River State College will be closedTuesday. All classes and activities are canceled for all campus locations (Orange Park, Palatka and St. Augustine). An update is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday to announce any possible additional closings. Information can be found on the College website at www.SJRstate.edu.

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Central Florida, the University of Central Florida closed at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain closed through at least Tuesday.

Rollins College canceled classes Friday and will remain closed through Wednesday, pending further updates. A mandatory campus evacuation will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University closed its Daytona Beach campus, Worldwide headquarters campus located in Daytona Beach, and Orlando- and Space Coast-based campuses at 5 p.m. Friday to ensure that faculty, staff and students can plan for a safe, orderly evacuation as Dorian approaches.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.