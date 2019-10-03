Trusted Hurricane Dorian relief charities on the ground in the Bahamas

Tents are set up in front of homes destroyed by Hurricane Dorian at a luxury resort in Castaway Cay, Abaco, Bahamas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - After Hurricane Dorian devastated parts of the Bahamas, many are asking where they can donate and which charities are trustworthy.

While there are many organizations helping the Bahamas and doing amazing work, News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci made a list of organizations he personally saw on the ground during his last trip to the Abacos, a month after the Dorian hit.

While many groups have pulled out of the relief mission, these groups remain on the ground daily, working to make a difference.

All the non-profits on the list are 501c3 and donations are tax-deductible. They are requesting monetary donations because supplies are difficult to bring to the hardest hit islands.

Relief flights bringing supplies and volunteers into the hardest hit islands. It also flies evacuees out and work crews to smaller islands. Founder Jimbo Stockton is based in Jacksonville Beach

Medical teams responding to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Has clinics set up in shelters and at churches. Donations will be matched up to $150,000.

A foundation formed after Hurricane Dorian that is bringing tents, food, water and aircraft to the Bahamas. The Wideman family, which runs a real estate business in Jacksonville and Orlando, has been on the ground doing needs assessments and chartering planes, helicopters and ships to fly in more supplies. The group is joined by retired Navy Seals and other military veterans, as well as pilots and pastors.

Based in Fort Pierce, missionary pilots and crew have been flying daily to the Bahamas from Florida with thousands of pounds on donations. The DC-3 planes also bring volunteers in and victims out, free of charge.

A North Carolina-based group that flies in necessary supplies and dozens of volunteers. The group has been on the ground in the Bahamas, flying through Marsh Harbour since immediately after the hurricane. Disaster assistance response teams have been storing and disbursing supplies from warehouses in the Abacos

An international disaster response nonprofit that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly provide relief to communities in need. It Founded in 2010 with the expressed goal of quickly responding to large-scale disasters, Team Rubicon has deployed thousands of volunteers across the United States and world to provide relief to communities in need.

Founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, this organization brings healthy, wholesome meals to the front lines of disaster, using donated food to cook meals in the Abacos and deliver them to hardest hit areas.

