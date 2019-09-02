Bahamas woman rescues 97 dogs from Hurricane Dorian

A woman living in the Bahamas couldn’t bear the thought of all the homeless dogs caught in the path of Hurricane Dorian with nowhere to go. So, she opened her doors and brought them into her home.

All 97 of them.

The selfless deed isn’t out of character for Chella Phillips, who runs The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, a nonprofit group that looks after abandoned dogs and those that live on the streets.

Still, even Phillips likely never imagined she would be welcoming nearly 100 dogs into her home at the height of a hurricane that devastated parts of the Bahamas. Yet that’s exactly what she did.

“We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover,” she wrote on Facebook. “Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now.”

Phillips said 79 of the dogs she rescued were camped out in her master bedroom, though fortunately none of them laid claim to her bed. Incidentally, the big rescue came four years to the day after the launch of Pawtcake Refuge, which has helped care for over 1,000 dogs since it was founded.

“For all the ones asking.. yes.. everyone here gets along and welcome the newcomers with tail wags cause they know they are their brothers and sisters in suffering on the streets,” Phillips said. “They are not like the selfish humans that mistreated and abused them or simply passed them by and let them to die on the streets.”

Unfortunately, Phillips said, the refuge flooded overnight. At this point, she and her brother would welcome any help they can get. To learn more or donate, visit Phillips’ fundraising page.

