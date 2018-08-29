Tonight at 8: 'The Flood and Fury of Hurricane Irma'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s been almost one year since Hurricane Irma ravaged Northeast Florida and caused the worst flooding in Jacksonville’s 250-year history.

The Category 4 hurricane broadsided Cudjoe Key, Florida, on Sept. 10 and churned north across the entire peninsula. The storm had weakened to Category 1 the time the eye passed about 100 miles west of Jacksonville in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, but Jacksonville was not spared from its wrath. Irma’s position and the flow of the St. Johns River combined to create a menace to the area.

“Remember, the St. Johns River flows northward. Irma's track was to the west. That westerly track allowed for southerly winds to grab all that water from Palatka to Bostwick, all the way past the Buckman Bridge. It shoved (all of that water) right into this big bowl here and the Downtown flooded like it hadn’t since 1846,” News4Jax meteorologist John Gaughan said.

Gaughan, who has studied the weather in Jacksonville for over 30 years, said he’s never seen anything like the flooding when the St. Johns River backed up, causing the river’s tributary system to back up, too.

“It was the Trout River. It was the St. Marys River. It was the Nassau River -- locations that hadn't flooded in a long, long time. There were neighborhoods under water for weeks after Irma.”

Forty-four people in the Caribbean and United States died as a direct result of Irma. Seven of those deaths were in the U.S. and two of them were in Jacksonville: A man and woman drowned in the floodwaters of Hurricane Irma. You’ll meet the loved one of one of those victims who is having a difficult time dealing with what’s happened.

We’ll also catch up with Dustin Greer, the man who lives aboard a sailboat in Key West who decided to ride out Hurricane Irma. After doing live call-in reports with News4Jax, viewers lost track of Greer when the storm hit. He calls riding out Hurricane Irma “tricky,” but feels it was the best decision he could make considering the circumstances and considering the size and strength of his boat.

“She's a 70-foot steel-hull vessel, built in 1976 in Holland,” Greer said. “She's an old girl. She's got her quirks, but she's a solid vessel and we knew it. We knew that if we pointed her in the right direction she would make it through the storm.”

Hear from Greer, families dealing with grief, families still rebuilding nearly one year later at 8 p.m. Wednesday as News4Jax looks back at the devastating floods and the lives it claimed in a special report called, “High Rise - The Flood and Fury of Hurricane Irma."

