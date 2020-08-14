Tropical Storm Kyle Forms Over The Northwest Atlantic

Location 185 miles SE of Atlantic City New Jersey Wind 40 mph Heading ENE at 17 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 71.7W, 37.7N

Discussion

At 500 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Kyle was located near latitude 37.7 north, longitude 71.7 west. Kyle is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph (28 km/h). A continued east-northeastward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected for the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible tonight and tomorrow. Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None