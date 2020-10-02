Tropical Depression Forms Over The Northwest Caribbean

Location 220 miles SE of Cozumel Mexico Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 9 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 84.7W, 18.1N

Discussion

At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Five was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 84.7 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and a gradual turn toward the north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday morning.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 11:00 Friday Morning, October 02nd

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche, and a Tropical Storm Watch south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya and west of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * South of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya * West of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 11:00 Friday Morning, October 02nd

Land Hazards

Key messages for the depression can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT5 and WMO header WTNT45 KNHC.

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula and far western Cuba. A separate area of significant rain is expected to develop well away from the center in the Mexican states of Campeche, Tabasco, and northern Chiapas, with rainfall of 8 to 12 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with maximum amounts of 5 inches is expected in the Bay Islands of Honduras.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning area by early Saturday, and are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch area on Saturday and Sunday.