2020 Produces Yet Another Tropical Depression

Location 255 miles SSE of The Western Tip Of Cuba Wind 30 mph Heading NNW at 2 mph Pressure 29.68 Coordinates 83.0W, 18.7N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Eight was located near latitude 18.7 North, longitude 83.0 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through early Sunday. The system should gradually turn toward the west-northwest with a faster forward speed by Monday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is anticipated to remain south of Cuba tomorrow and approach the Yucatan Channel or Yucatan Peninsula late Monday before emerging into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday and could become a hurricane over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:02 Saturday Afternoon, October 24th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Cuba has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the province of Pinar del Rio.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * Pinar del Rio Cuba

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula should monitor the progress of the depression.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Land Hazards

Key messages for the depression can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3 and WMO header WTNT43 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Across portions of central and western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the northeast Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys, storm total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with local amounts of 12 inches are possible through Wednesday.

WIND: Tropical-storm conditions are possible in the watch area on Monday.