Iota Expected To Rapidly Strengthen Into A Major Hurricane

Location 195 miles E of Isla De Providencia Colombia Wind 90 mph Heading WNW at 9 mph Pressure 28.88 Coordinates 78.5W, 13.3N

Discussion

At 1000 AM EST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Iota was located near latitude 13.3 North, longitude 78.5 West. Iota is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next day or so until landfall occurs. After landfall, a westward to west-southwestward motion is forecast. On the forecast track, the core of Iota will move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea today, pass near or just north of Providencia island on Monday, and approach the coasts of northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras within the hurricane warning area late Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected during the next 36 hours, and Iota is forecast to be an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane when it approaches Central America.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 978 mb (28.88 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 9:36 Sunday Morning, November 15th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for, * Providencia * The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi * The coast of northeastern Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for, * San Andres

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * San Andres * The coast of Nicaragua from south of Sandy Bay Sirpi to Bluefields * The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca to Punta Castilla

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the progress of Iota.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 9:36 Sunday Morning, November 15th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Hurricane Iota can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1, WMO header WTNT41 KNHC and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml.

RAINFALL: Iota is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Friday morning:

Honduras, northern Nicaragua, Guatemala, southern Belize: 8 to 16 inches (200 to 400 mm). Isolated maximum totals of 20-30 inches (500 to 750 mm) will be possible, especially from northeast Nicaragua into northern Honduras.

Costa Rica and Panama: 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm), with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches (300 mm).

This rainfall would lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

El Salvador and southern Nicaragua: 3 to 5 inches (75 to 125 mm), with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches (250 mm).

Northern Colombia: An additional 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75 mm), with isolated maximum totals near 12 inches (300 mm).

WIND: Potentially catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta's eyewall moves onshore within the Hurricane Warning in Nicaragua and Honduras area beginning late Monday with tropical storm conditions beginning Monday morning. Hurricane conditions are expected on the island of Providencia by late tonight with tropical storm conditions expected beginning this evening. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin on the island of San Andres this evening with hurricane conditions possible there early Monday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area in Nicaragua by late Monday and in the warning area in Honduras by Monday night.

STORM SURGE: A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Iota will affect portions of the coast of Colombia, and the southern coasts of Hispaniola and Jamaica during the next day or two. Swells will begin to reach the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras tonight and Monday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.