25 'major hurricanes' impacted Florida in past 100 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the past 100 years, only 25 hurricanes with sustained winds of 111 mph or above -- the threshold of a major hurricane -- have reached Florida.

Some of these Category 3, 4, or 5 storms you'll likely remember: Andrew, Charlie, Jean, Wilma and last year's Hurricane Michael.

Michael was one of only three Category 5 storms to hit in the last century. Irma, which some people in Northeast Florida are still recovering from, was one of 11 Category 4 storms to reach Florida since 1919.

Of these 25 major storms to hit the state in the last century, 44% were in the last 25 years. Five of those were in two years: 2005-06.

Major hurricanes (Category 3 or above) over the last 50 years

