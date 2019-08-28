Help available for disabled Georgians in case of a hurricane

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic, Georgians who live along the coast are being asked to apply for the state's hurricane registry if they believe they’ll need help in the event of an evacuation.

The health department oversees the registry, which lists people who might need help relocating because of special medical needs or disabilities. The service helps those with physical, mental and intellectual disabilities, as well as those with unstable, terminal or contagious conditions.

But time is of the essence. In order to take advantage of these resources, people must apply in advance. To register for the list, download a registration form on the health department’s website or apply over the phone by calling 1-833-243-7344.

Even though no evacuations have been ordered for coastal Georgia, it’s vital to register now so you can get the help you require should a hurricane impact the area. The hurricane registry will close about 72 hours before the arrival of tropical storm force winds.

