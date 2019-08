LifeSouth encourages blood donations ahead of Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - LifeSouth Community Blood Centers on Wednesday asked Northeast Florida residents to donate blood in anticipation of Dorian.

LifeSouth, which supplies blood to many area hospitals, anticipates blood supplies will likely drop over the coming weekend.

Below is information about upcoming blood drives and donor centers. Donors can make an appointment online by visiting LifeSouth.org.

Blood drives

Thursday, Aug. 29: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at LA Fitness -- 6000 Lake Gray Blvd.

Friday, Aug. 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Edward Jones -- 1500 Beach Blvd. Suite 223

Saturday, Aug. 31: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart -- 4250 Philips Highway

Sunday, Sept. 1: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Town of Orange Park -- 2042 Park Ave.

Monday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart -- 10991 San Jose Blvd. 1

Donor centers

Northeast Florida Headquarters

7840 Baymeadows Way

Wednesday, Aug. 28: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Aug. 30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Saturday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

800 Prudential Drive

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Aug. 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

