Dorian strengthens into hurricane near U.S. Virgin Islands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dorian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it churned near St. Thomas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane as it sets its sights on the east coast of Florida. Hurricane Hunters found sustained winds of 75 mph and forecasters' 2 p.m.advisory included the entire east coast of Florida within the forecast cone.

The National Hurricane Center shows Dorian is now forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning.

Dorian was moving northwest near 13 mph as it headed by Puerto Rico. That motion is expected to continue through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday and reach the East Coast of Florida on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are now 75 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, as Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands this afternoon and then move over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

The storm is also getting bigger, as tropical-storm-force winds now extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

Potential impacts for greater Jacksonville:

Nor'easter conditions will develop Thursday and persist into the weekend.

conditions will develop Thursday and persist into the weekend. Dorian may threaten during the Labor Day weekend as a major hurricane.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon.

Expect flooding along the coastline in river, especially during times of high tide

Heavy rainfall potential as Northeast Florida would likely be on the "wet" side if Dorian comes into Central or South Florida.

AP photo/Gianfranco Gaglione Jorge Ortiz works to tie down his roof as he prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian, in the Martín Peña neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

