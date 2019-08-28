Mayor Curry urges people to prepare, not panic before Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Tropical Storm Dorian forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida, Mayor Lenny Curry is calling for residents to prepare for the storm to be felt in Jacksonville.

Speaking at the emergency operations center Wednesday, Curry said it's too early to tell if the city has anything to worry about. Instead, he said, now's the time to stock up on storm supplies, get acquainted with evacuation zones and make whatever arrangements are needed ahead of Dorian's arrival.

"It's early," the mayor said. "This isn't a crisis moment. This is a time to be prepared."

Curry said the city is activating its emergency operations center and will monitor the storm's progress from there. Public works crews are out clearing debris and looking for ways to maximize the city's drainage capacity before the storm. The fire department is preparing for high-water rescues.

"As the mayor said, we're always training and getting prepared for these events," Fire Chief Keith Powers said. "So, we're ready."

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian packing 70 mph winds and gaining strength as it nears St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It's predicted to strengthen into a hurricane Wednesday and further grow into a Category 3 storm before reaching Florida's Atlantic Coast.

"We're about five days out from the event, if there is an event," Curry said. "We're still a day or two from making decisions about any evacuations. However, in the meantime, folks we've been through this before. It's time to know your evacuation zone."

Residents who don't know their evacuation zones can find them using the city's interactive evacuation zone map located on JaxReady.com. Anyone with questions that aren't considered immediate medical emergencies should call 904-630-CITY.

He said flooding, downed power lines, wind events and road hazards are among the potential dangers that would lead the city to order any evacuations. "We don't know where this is going to go. It's time to be calm. Make sure you have your kits. Make sure you know your zone," he said.

The city has no current plans to scrub the Florida State University-Boise State football game, which is tentatively slated to kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Over the next 48 hours, the city will pay attention to the storm, communicate with stakeholders and then make an informed decision.

"We prepare for this year-round," Curry said. "We role-play in the emergency operations center for crisis events. But one of the things that always comes out of these events is communication. ... You can always improve on communication."

