Mayor: 'Handshakes' won't rebuild town decimated by Hurricane Michael

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. - Six months ago, Mexico Beach was a thriving tourist town with more than 2,000 residents.

Then Hurricane Michael all but bulldozed the small beach community, ripping homes off their foundations and wiping out businesses.

Only about 500 residents remain and most of the town looks like it did right after the Category 4 storm barreled through: block after block of devastation

The Sky4 drone flew over Mexico Beach this week, looking for signs of recovery, and found blue tarps still lining roofs and piles of debris still littering properties.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said his close-knit town will rebuild from the rubble, but the road is long.

“It’s just going to take two to three years,” Cathey said. “Our need is as great today as it was six months ago. We cannot bring our community back with handshakes and blue tarps and water and Portalets. We have to have financial means to recover.”

The beach town still has no gas stations, grocery stores or banks, some properties don’t have working sewage systems and only a handful of restaurants are back up and running.

For those still trying to pick up the pieces, “normal” has taken on a new meaning.

Bella Sebastial is living in an RV after the storm flooded her home and ripped the roof off…forcing her to tear it down.

“This is our normal,” said Bella Sebastial, who now lives in an RV after the storm flooded her home and ripped off its roof. “It’s like, when we go back -- if we go back to what I call 'civilization' -- we don’t feel normal.”

