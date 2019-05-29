Save more on hurricane supplies with Build-A-Kit That Fits

NASA via Getty Images

Floridians looking to stock up on storm supplies for the Atlantic hurricane season can save some serious cash by taking advantage of this year’s sales tax holiday.

Starting on Friday, you can buy a variety of hurricane supplies ranging from flashlights for $20 or less to portable generators for $750 or less without paying any sales tax. The “holiday” runs through June 6.

But savvy shoppers can save even more by doing their shopping at their neighborhood Ace Hardware stores, where key storm supplies are 20 percent off throughout the month of June.

SHOPPING LISTS: Tax-free hurricane supplies | Printable Ace Hardware coupon

As you might remember, Ace Hardware and News4Jax teamed up last year to launch Build-A-Kit That Fits, a campaign to make sure people have the provisions they need to brave any storm.

So if you’re planning to build your own kit to keep handy at home, check out which supplies are covered as part of both the sales tax holiday and the Ace Hardware promotion.

That means from May 31 through June 6, you can save big on items including flash lights, lanterns, batteries, tarps, bungee cords, ratchet straps, ground anchors, gas cans, and portable generators.

