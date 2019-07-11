Tropical Storm Barry drifting slowly west in the Gulf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Gulf late Thursday morning and is now slowly drifting to the west. Hurricane hunter aircraft only found slightly stronger sustained winds during the latest pass through.

This system is expected to intensify throughout the day, possibly becoming a Hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coastline.

The biggest threat is most likely not from the winds but from extreme rainfall that could exceed 24" over areas just to the right side of the ultimate track of the storm. This could produce life-threatening flooding in these areas, and areas just south of the heaviest rainfall.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 89.0 West. Barry is moving toward the west near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected Thursday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the southeast of the center.

The minimum central pressure based on aircraft and surface observations is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking the Tropics

Reports from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles mainly to the southeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

The primary hazards from Barry are flooding from rainfall and storm surge.

Storm Surge

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Shell Beach...3 to 6 ft

Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border...2 to 4 ft

Intracoastal City to the Mouth of the Atchafalaya River...2 to 4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...1 to 3 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Rainfall

Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches near and inland of the central Gulf Coast through early next week, with isolated maximum rainfall amounts of 20 inches across portions of eastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Wind

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area by Friday. Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by Friday night, with tropical storm

conditions possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area by Friday night or Saturday.

Tornadoes

A tornado or two are possible tonight and Friday across southern portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.