NASA TV to air Boeing Starliner test

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft and its service module sit atop the test stand at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico ahead of the company’s Pad Abort Test.

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM - Watch a live test of the Starliner spacecraft this morning that will eventually launch astronauts back into space on American rockets.

The launch abort system flight takes place during a 3-hour window starting at 9 a.m. EST in New Mexico and will be shown live on NASA TV.

NASA is working with Boeing to get astronauts back into space without relying on Russian space program.

The public-private partnership will provide less costly and reliable transportation to and from the International Space Station.

The test will show how the Starliner spacecraft can escape from its Atlas V launch vehicle in an emergency and safely return the crew to Earth.

The 90-minute demonstration will fire four abort engines lifting the spacecraft off the launch pad.to nearly a mile high before a parachute system deploys.

If the test is a success, plans for the first unmanned orbital flight test of Starliner could take place December 17 aboard an Atlas V rocket.

