Severe thunderstorms Western Duval and Clay counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Severe storms continue to develop west of the St. Johns River, mainly intense rainfall, gusty winds and some hail, these storms will continue to drift towards the river through 5pm.

Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. but for many west of the River and I-95, the afternoon storms cracked up around 3 p.m. These will continue to develop and some will become severe as they travel slowly eastward.

The feel-like temperatures will range from 102-109° for several hours this afternoon. This level of heat could be dangerous, especially to more susceptible people, like the elderly and children.

The 4th of July looks hot and stormy during the afternoon hours. We will warm up into the mid 90s for the afternoon hours and we will see 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. I expect most of the storms to be well inland or faded by the time the fireworks go off. We will still be warm, in the mid to upper 80s during the fireworks show.

Friday kicks off an even wetter weather pattern, the good news is that the increase in showers limits our heating potential to the low 90s. Expect 50% chances for storms with highs around 92°.

Saturday we will see 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms and an afternoon high of 91°. Sunday will be a little wetter, with 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms and a daytime high of 93°.

The wet weather stretches into Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with 70% chances for showers and highs in the low 90s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 95 - 50%

8 pm 87 - 30%

10 pm 85 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm ​

