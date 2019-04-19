Storms damage furniture store, down power lines in Georgia

A line of severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes barreled across Southeast Georgia on Friday, leaving a trail of damage, including the front facade of a furniture store in Kingsland ripped off by high winds and a tractor-trailer blown over on the causeway to St. Simons Island.

In Camden County, authorities said straight-line winds were responsible for blowing out the front wall off the Badcock Furniture in Kingsland about 1:30 p.m. The front of the building collapsed onto two trucks parked out front.

"One of the vehicles happened to be mine, but yeah -- two vehicles lost in the storm," store manager Sterling Cobb said. "I feel like I’m thankful for being alive."

Cobb said the storefront was ripped away in almost slow motion.

"All of a sudden we heard like a wind, a heavy wind, and I looked forward and the building was falling down. It was actually peeling like an orange," Cobb said. "It was frightening."

Though five people were inside the store when it happened, Cobb told News4Jax that those inside were all toward the back of the store and it was a miracle that no one was injured.

A viewer who sent a photo of the damage reported seeing a funnel coming from the clouds.

"This was after what looked to be a tornado hovered over the store and receded back into the sky,” Rhonda Askin wrote.

Though the front of the store was badly damaged, News4Jax was told most of the furniture was salvageable, with most of what was inside left untouched.

Crews spent a couple of hours cleaning up the debris and boarding up the front of the building. Security in place Friday night to make sure nothing is stolen from the store.

"It's a mess," Cobb said.

Though it will take weeks for the business to be fully restored, the store manager said there will be a small kiosk outside where customers can go to. Cobb expects the building to be back to normal in about six weeks.

SLIDESHOW: Photos of storms passing, damage left behind

In Glynn County, the driver of the semi blown over by a gust of wind on the F.J. Torras Causeway was taken to an urgent care facility, the county's public information officer said. The crash completely blocked both lanes into St. Simons Island for a few hours, leaving hundreds of drivers sitting in standstill traffic.

"It's only one way on and off the island, so it's going to be a while," traveler Richard Ryman said.

Due to slowed traffic on the causeway, Glynn County Public Schools delayed dismissal for schools going to and from St. Simons Island because buses couldn't get through.

As of 4 p.m., according to the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, crews were working on the causeway. All lanes of the causeway were back open about 45 minutes later.

The Glynn County public information officer said a line of strong storms that passed through also downed trees and power lines. Drivers were asked to stay off the roads if possible, many traffic signals throughout the area were out. In those instances, intersections should be treated as a four-way stop.

Charlton and Ware counties preemptively closed their schools Friday.

Across the state, the storm system knocked down trees, caused minor flooding and cut off power to thousands of residents.

Georgia power companies reported that more than 37,000 customers were without power around the state Friday afternoon.

Viewer photo of a funnel cloud Near the Walmart in Brunswick around 12:30 p.m. @NWSJacksonville



Photo from Doug Williams. pic.twitter.com/vAjWYydPTs — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.