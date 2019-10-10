Sunny and warm for the Northwest Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The historic face off on the field, the Northwest Classic, will be pleasant weather-wise this year. Families tailgating for the Raines-Ribault game will enjoy a mild start in the upper 70, warming into the low 80s by the noon hour.

For kickoff at 2p.m, expect 84° temperatures and sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. There are no chances for rain and the humidity will be low.

During the game our temperatures will top out at 86°.

Post game celebrations will enjoy comfortable temperatures, sinking down from the low 80s into the upper 70s.

