The sun returns this week after a wet weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Search weather: Coastal seas, winds, rains are looking pretty decent for Tuesday. Coastal conditions will be with seas around 2' and 9 sec swells (pretty smooth) temperatures will be warm around 90° and winds will be southeasterly up to 12 mph. Only a few showers near the Gulf Stream are expected.

Coastal conditions will be cooler with an afternoon breeze. Offshore seas running about 2'

This past weekend was remarkably cloudy and cooler than normal. Our daytime high on Saturday was only 79° setting a record cool afternoon high temperature. Rainfall was a different story, as the heaviest of rainfall was along the Gulf Coast, where flooding rains took place. Here in Jacksonville? Not so much as rainfall amounts were about 1/2 inch. This is rather unimpressive since it literally rained for 6 hours on Saturday.

This evening the cloudy skies persist and this allowed for afternoon high temperatures to remain below normal, today's high was only 88°, normal high is 91°. Exact Track Radar remains very quiet and therefore we should have no additional rains here tonight. Overnight lows around 72°.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the sun comes back out and brings with it rather steamy conditions as afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Feel-like temperatures will be around 100°. Winds will be shifting to be more onshores (southeasterly) and this will push most of the afternoon and evening storms inland.

Best chances of afternoon and evening storms on Tuesday and Wednesday will be between US301 and I-75, basically in the inland areas of NEFL and SEGA.

Heading to the weekend we see more storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours and some of these will be heavy. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s from Thursday through Sunday. The driest days should be this weekend, good news for the Bold City Showcase (High School football being showcased at Bolles High School and shown Live on Channel 4.)

Tropics are still quiet but... things can change rapidly this time of year.

Remain Alert!

10-Day Forecast

