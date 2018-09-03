Tropical Storm Gordon forms near Florida Keys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of south Florida and the Keys overnight after the National Hurricane Center upgraded the seventh Atlantic tropical system of the year to Tropical Storm Gordon.

At 8 a.m. Monday, the storm had sustained winds of 45 mph. The center of the system was 20 miles west of Key Largo and it was moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches are possible over the southern Florida peninsula through early Tuesday. Tropical storm-force wind gusts are possible Monday across portions of South Florida and the Keys.

The storm is expected to continue moving northwest, crossing the Gulf of Mexico over the next two days. The current projection would have Gordon makeing landfall near the Louisiana-Mississippi border as a tropical storm early Wednesday morning.

The Miami-based center said that a storm surge watch was issued from the Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the mouth of the Mississippi River. A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida line westward to nearly Morgan City, Louisiana.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Florence continues to hold steady over the eastern Atlantic, about 790 miles west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Florence was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with higher gusts late Sunday evening.

Forecasters say little change in strength is expected in coming days and no coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

