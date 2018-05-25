Tropical wave in Gulf gets a name: Alberto

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Subtropical Storm Alberto will slowly move north through the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, followed by a northwest turn by Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Friday

Alberto is expected to pass near the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula tonight, be near the western tip of Cuba Saturday morning, emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday night, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast on Monday.

Currently, maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast for the next 72 hours. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Locally, the storm will produce heavy bands of rain and storms as the center of circulation is set to impact in the Gulf Coast. Rainfall amounts will range between 2-4 inches across Northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia.

The highest rainfall amounts are expected along and near the I-75 corridor with some isolated areas receiving up to 6 inches. The Jacksonville metro area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain by the end of the holiday weekend.

The start time for the rain and storms associated with Alberto remains fluid. The latest models indicate that rain showers will arrive in a scattered fashion Sunday afternoon before heavier rains bands and storms develop during throughout the evening.

Those heavier bands and stronger stronger storms will continue overnight into Memorial Day on Monday. As the center of circulation moves north of the Gulf Coast our rain chances will decrease, however, on and off showers should be expected through entire holiday.

Jacksonville and surrounding areas should not anticipate high winds and tidal flooding with Alberto's passage. Meanwhile, our some areas across our western zones have the potential for localized flooding as result of the persistent rainfall over the next 3-4 days.



Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday met with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas to discuss the possible impact from Alberto. Scott urged Floridians to watch the weather closely and make storm preparations.

Scott directed that the State Emergency Operations Center activate to Level 2 and alerted all appropriate state agencies to monitor the storm closely.

