Video: Dust devil wreaks havoc on Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dust devil sent objects flying as beachgoers flocked to Jacksonville Beach on Memorial Day.

In a video taken by News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci, people can be heard screaming and running after their belongings after gusts launched them sky high.

A dust devil is formed when a pocket of hot air near the surface rises quickly through cooler air above it, creating what is called an updraft.

We do not believe there were any injuries during or after the dust devil swept through, just hurt feelings.

