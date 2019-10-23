Weather for weekend Sea and Sky Air Show

Clouds and showers along with breezy onshore winds increase this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla - A bit of touch and go showers are set to land in Jacksonville Beach in time for the Blue Angels air show this weekend but one day may turn out a bit drier...Sunday.

Clouds and a stiff SE to east breeze could strain pilots and spectators. Rain showers will be more numerous Saturday compared to Sunday but bot days will have spots of rain tracking ashore.

A steady SE breeze at 15-20 mph will combine with clouds to result in balmy temperatures in the low 80s both days.

On Sunday rain chances may drop a bit after a warm front passes north of the area.

Low cloud celings may hinder some aerobatics if the base hovers around 4500 feet in the "low show."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.