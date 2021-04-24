Florida to resume use of J&J vaccine in federally-supported sites.

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it's being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK – The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that federally-supported vaccination sites would resume using the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting Sunday at 7 a.m.

On Saturday night, the FLSERT tweeted that each site will be able to administer up to 3,000 doses a day starting April 25.

(1/4) Federally-supported vaccination sites will resume the use of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine tomorrow, April 25 at 7 a.m. Each site will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day. More info below ⬇️ — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 24, 2021

With a green light from federal health officials, many states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it was being deployed: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Among the other states ordering or recommending a resumption, along with Indiana, were Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Those moves came swiftly after U.S. health officials said Friday evening that they were lifting an 11-day pause on vaccinations using the J&J vaccine. During the pause, scientific advisers decided the vaccine’s benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

Ad

“The state of New York will resume administration of this vaccine at all of our state-run sites effective immediately,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Saturday morning.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal,” Cuomo said, urging New York residents to take whichever one is available to them first.

Ad

Ad