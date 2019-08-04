JaxPort to release economic impact report

Cape Sounio, the largest container ship to ever visit Jacksonville, arrived Monday at JaxPort's Blount Island terminal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - JaxPort will release its new economic report Monday morning. It will outline the impact port growth and operations are having on northeast Florida's economy.

According to JaxPort officials, the report will highlight new overall job numbers related to cargo moving through Jacksonville's port and will examine the positive impact port investments and harbor deepening have on the economy in Northeast Florida.

In March, JaxPort announced a long-term agreement with SSA Marine. The agreement includes a $238.7 million investment.

Officials said part of that money will be used for the ongoing harbor dredging project and for the addition of 30 acres on Blount Island to allow the terminal to expand.

The 25-year agreement is expected to create or protect 3,000 jobs.

The last report was released five years ago and focused on significant growth at the port and the economic impact it has on the Jacksonville community.

The study found 24,340 people in the Jacksonville area were employed with port-related jobs. It also found jobs created by the port paid an average annual salary of $51,600, which is considerably more than the Jacksonville metropolitan statistical area average wage of $38,629.

During Monday morning's board meeting, the economic report will be released. News4Jax will have a crew there. This story will be updated once the report is released.

