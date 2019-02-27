2 Bunnell buildings added to National Register of Historic Places

BUNNELL, Fla. - Two buildings in the Flagler County city of Bunnell have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the city announced Wednesday.

The Coquina City Hall at 200 S. Church St. and the Bunnell Water Tower at 100 Utility St. have both been listed on the prestigious Register.

Coquina City Hall built in 1936-37 was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal." The coquina structure was funded utilizing a grant from the Work Progress Administration (WPA).

The New Deal was an attempt to bring America out of the great depression. Z.D. Holland and John Swain enlisted men from the community to quarry the stone, and construct the building.

The Bunnell Water Tower is the city's tallest landmark. Built in 1926, the tower, along with a reservoir building and a pumping station, was part of modernizing the city of Bunnell’s water utility. The tower is still in operation today, holding approximately 70,000 gallons of water produced from the Bunnell water plant.

"The city owes a debt of gratitude to Orlando Historian Randy Jaye for his efforts and persistence in applying for and receiving this prestigious listing," city officials wrote in a news release. "Mr. Jaye has been invited to the next Bunnell City Commission meeting on March 11, where the board will express their gratitude for his efforts."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.