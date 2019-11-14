Old fire station building on Riverside Avenue up for bid

The city is looking for someone who will buy the vacant Fire Station No. 5 located along Riverside Avenue in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, the Downtown Investment Authority issued a notice of disposition Wednesday to sell and relocate the structure. The move will clear the property for a planned realignment of Forest Street across from Riverside Avenue.

The move will provide better access to the announced Fidelity National Information Services headquarters.

If a buyer isn’t found, the city will demolish the vacant building.

