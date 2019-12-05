Counties holding bees to find the best spellers

Over the next 60 days, hundreds of elementary and high school students from 14 counties in Northeast Florida will compete for the title of the best speller in their county. Those 14 will advance to the First Coast Spelling Bee in February. That competition, televised on WJXT, will determine who will advance to represent the First Coast at the Annual Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Here’s the schedule of the county bees. Watch for coverage of each on News4Jax as we cover the road to the 2020 First Coast Spelling Bee.