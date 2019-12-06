Mandarin Winter Celebration honors 6 local WWII vets on Pearl Harbor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year's Winter Celebration at the Walter Jones Historical Park falls on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and the event's organizers are using the day to honor six local World War II veterans.

This annual free event has become a family tradition for many and is well known for opportunities to learn about some exciting local history, enjoy good music and just have some plain old-fashioned fun, organizers said.

This date is also the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, the day that began America's entry into World War II.

A special program called "Mandarin Remembers Pearl Harbor" will run from 11:15 a.m. to noon, honoring the veterans with music, a flag ceremony and reenactors.

The veterans being honored are

George Waldoch, U.S. Navy

Dan Stanley, U.S. Navy

Jim Snellen, U.S. Navy

Paul Dymond, U.S. Army

Charlotte Leslein, U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps

Wilma Arpen, U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps

Sandy Arpen, president of the Mandarin Museum & Historical Society, which hosts the event, stopped by "The Morning Show" to share more about the event. (Click play above to watch the interview).

For more, go to http://www.mandarinmuseum.net/events/winter-celebration.