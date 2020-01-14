Daily Record: Days numbered for 110-year-old Fire Station No. 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one bid to rescue a 110-year-old fire station on Riverside Avenue in Jacksonville, so the city plans to start tearing the structure down, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

A city official told the Daily Record demolition will begin by the end of the month and will be done by Warden Construction.

The building is being razed to make way for a road realignment that is designed to improve access to the new $145 million FIS headquarters coming to the area.

The fire station, built in 1910, is not a designated historic site and is considered blight by the city, the Record reported. The city relocated the fire service in 2008, and the building hasn’t been used since.

