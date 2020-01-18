‘Fishin’ for the Boys’ tournament to honor Jacksonville firefighter Brian McCluney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Association of Firefighters is hosting the 'Fishin' for the Boys' fishing tournament to support the family of Jacksonville firefighter, Brian McCluney.

McCluney and his friend, Justin Walker, went fishing off Port Canaveral in August, but never returned after sundown. For six days, air and boat crews searched more than 146,000 square miles from Florida to the Carolinas. Volunteers showed up in large groups to help in the search.

Joshua Cox worked with McCluney for several years. He said he spent several days on the water looking for any sign of the two men.

"I've been offshore fishing for a few years and it really opened my eyes to when you're out there having fun, how drastic something can change in a heartbeat," explained Cox.

Cox is organizing the fishing tournament to help support McCluney's wife and two young kids.

"It's a good feeling to help them and have the support from the union behind me and other firemen as well," said Cox.

The fishing tournament is Jan. 18 - Feb. 16. For more information, visit the event’s website or Facebook page.